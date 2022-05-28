Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi & others fly to Cape Town to kickstart new season; PICS

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on the small screen, hosted by producer-director Rohit Shetty. The show focuses on making celebrities perform some dangerous stunts and compete against each other for a large sum of prize money. After a successful season 11, the makers are all set to bring in more drama and danger in the 12th instalment of the stunt-based reality show. The show is already buzzing since the names of the contestants came out. The contestants include Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rehmani, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani and Nishant Bhat among others.

A few hours back, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 were spotted at an airport in Mumbai as they prepared to leave for Cape Town. Rubina Dilaik was snapped wearing a comfortable white t-shirt and green trousers. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi in her white inners and light blue jacket looked exquisite. Faisal Shaikh looked dashing in his light blue shirt and white trousers. Jannat Zubair Rehmani kept it classy as she was spotted wearing a printed jacket on her black and blacks. Her brother too accompanied her to the airport. Other contestants too struck a pose for the paparazzi as they headed for the terminal. The contestants were seemingly excited to be a part of the newest instalment of the blockbuster reality show.

Have a look at the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi at the airport:

The hearsay is that the promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were shot back on the 24th of May and they will soon be aired for the viewers to see. The contestants already have a very dedicated fan-following and that should boost the prospects of the show further. The shoot of the show will happen extensively for about 2 month in Cape Town and the host Rohit Shetty will soon accompany the contestants before they start rolling. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.

