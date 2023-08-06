Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Anjali Anand gets evicted from Rohit Shetty-hosted show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by daring filmmaker Rohit Shetty, began with a thrilling start that immediately captivated the attention of fans. The season started with 14 contestants on the board, but after today’s elimination, the show found its top 10 contestants. Season 13 of Khatron Ke Khiladi features an outstanding array of contestants from many realms of entertainment, including TV actors, musicians, and many others. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's 8th episode will definitely give you goosebumps when you’ll see the contestants perform the most thrilling and dynamic stunts.

Here’s how Anjali Anand got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Actress Anjali Anand, who is well known for her role in Dhhai Kilo Prem, recently appeared in Karan Johar’s directed film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Anjali Anand proved her strength in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, but unfortunately, in the 4th week of the show she got eliminated. Anjali aborted the task while performing the water-based stunt on August 5. Nyrraa M Banerji was the second to perform the task, but after trying 3 times she also aborted the task and both ended up getting fear ka fanda.

In the end, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare and Sheezan Khan were nominated in the elimination round out of which only Rashmeet, Anjali and Shiv had fear ka fanda. Rohit Shetty asked them to select any two who will finally face the elimination round, and Anjali and Shiv were face-to-face as they both didn’t perform in their original task. Anjali Anand and Shiv Thakare both competed in the elimination task. Anjali lost the elimination task by 1 minute. Shiv completed the task in 7mins 3secs, whereas Anjali completed the task in 8mins 4secs. Thus, Anjali Anand's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi ended today.

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13:

Today all the contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 completed four weeks. After the completion of this week, the show is left with its top 10 Khatron Ke Khiladi. The top 10 contestants are Soundous Moufakir, Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sheezan Khan, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Aishwarya Sharma.

Last week, Anjum Fakih got evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 after competing against Aishwarya Sharma. Anjum was unable to finish the task after feeling breathless in the task, and thus she aborted the stunt, which led to her eviction.

