Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, 23 August 2021, Written Update: Sonakshi dreams about Dev hugging her

In today's episode, Ishwari questions Sonakshi if she told Natasha about her argument with Dev and asks her to resolve her fight with Dev. Sonakshi claims that she cannot make a difference on her own alone and Dev must also take action. Ishwari urges Sonakshi not to let Dev sleep outside the room, to which Sonakshi responds that it was her wish, but Dev himself goes every night to sleep outside. During school, students abuse Ayush once more, but Suhana defends him this time. She questions him about why he isn't hitting back and suggests Ayush to complain about this to the teachers, but he refuses.

Sonakshi has a dream about Dev cuddling her, but Dev is sleeping outside his door again. Suhana gets ready for school the next morning and asks Ayush why he isn't dressed too. Ayush claims he doesn't want to go to school because he is ill. When Sonakshi arrives, he says the same thing to her. While going to school, Suhana runs into Dev and tells him that Ayush is sick. When Dev questions Ayush why he is not going to school, then Ayush complains about his stomach pain. Dev remembers lying to avoid school as a child. Dev requests Ayush to share his difficulties with him, but Ayush once again lies and says nothing.

Sonakshi confronts Dev on her way to work about why he lied to Natasha and the explanation for his actions. Dev claims he did it just because he needed some calmness without a headache. Elena, on the other hand, was teaching Ronita and Bijoy, when Sonakshi arrived. Sonakshi questions about Elena's missing social media posts, to which Elena responds that she is taking a break from social media. Ishwari and Radha arrive home from the temple, and as she was going to serve prasad to Ayush, his grandparents appear at the door, and he goes to hug them, which makes Ishwari worry.

