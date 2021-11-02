Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Sonakshi finds a sketchbook

In today's episode, Sanjana was sitting in her room in front of the laptop. When she saw the wallpaper of her laptop which includes her picture with Suhana. Suhana enters Sanjana's room and tells her that she has done her homework and even drank her milk. She further asks Sanjana how she got into her family picture. Then Sanjana gets emotional and starts telling her about her family history which includes her sister and Suhana. Suhana saw that Sanjana is getting emotional then she hugs Sanjana and asks her not to worry about her family because she has got this family. Ayush comes running the room and asks Suhana about her doll because he wanted to play with it.

Dev was sleeping in his room, while Sonakshi was on the other side of the bed. She was worried about Ishwari and Dev because Sanjana is invading their privacy by entering their house. Sonakshi goes into the room of her kids and takes a look at the dollhouse which is given by Sanjana. Sonakshi plans to do something about this and waits for the next morning. On the next morning, Sonakshi asks Neha to go to the office and she will stay at home for Ishwari. Neha asks Sonakshi to stop talking nonsense. Dev tells everyone that he is going to leave for the office. Neha asks him to take Sanjana also with him. Dev gets irritated and says that he is leaving for somewhere else and will go to the office after that.

When everyone leaves the house, Sonakshi plans to go to Sanjana's room to check for the evidence. When she reaches into the room she found a sketchbook in which Sanjana has written about Sonakshi's family. But before she can read about it, Sanjana comes into the room and questions what is she doing here?