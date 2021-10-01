Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 1 October 2021, Written Update: Dev gets angry at Sanjana

In today's episode, Sanjana enters Dev's office and has some rose petals in her hands. She tells Dev that they are just like these rose petals. Dev gets worried and asks her what is she saying. Sanjana tells him that yesterday whatever she said was not just fun. Dev tells her to stop joking and they are standing in his office, where she is his employee. Sanjana tells him that the whole office knows that she loves him but he is not seeing this clearly. Sanjana tells him to recall his party, where she answered every question related to him. Sonakshi tells him to wait and grabs a promise band from her purse and shows him that she brought it for him because she really loves him.

Dev gets irritated after listening to her and calls her mad. Dev tells her that he is happily married and has three kids. Then how can she think about this? Dev shouts at her to keep the damn promise band away from him. Sanjana tells him that she can give him some time to think about her love and accept it. Dev shouts at her and tells her to get out of the office. Sanjana tells him that she has some work but she will be back to know the answer. While Sonakshi was in her office and stops Jitin from eating food from outside. Sonakshi tells him to learn to cook for himself so that he does not have to eat food from outside.

Sanjana goes to a bar where a singer was performing a song. The crowd went crazy when he finishes his song. He sees Sanjana sitting silently and teases her saying that he thought that she is in one-sided love. Sanjana gets worried and says yes. The singer goes on the stage and sings a song for Sanjana which reminds her more of Dev. Meanwhile, Dev was in his office, and in anger, he throws some papers on the floor and grabs his family photo frame. He cries hugging the frame and says he will not let anyone come between his family.

