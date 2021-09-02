Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 1 September 2021, Written Update: Sonakshi gets jealous

In today's episode, Dev compliments Sanjana's designs, while Sanjana daydreams about Dev. After that, Sanjana was waiting for the cab to meet the broker. Dev notices her and questions her where she is going, Dev then offers her a ride to her location and Sanjana agrees. Meanwhile, Sonakshi was at her father's house, Bijoy was worried about the tenants in her rooms. Sonakshi convinced Bijoy and asks him not to worry about those people. On the other hand, Dev and Sanjana were listening to the radio, the radio announces that India has won the match. Both of them get excited and get out of the car to celebrate. Meanwhile, Sonakshi's car passes by their car and Sonakshi saw Dev giving hi-fi to Sanjana and gets worried about her relationship.

At home, Radha and Ishwari were getting worried about who is Dr. Navya Anand. Ishwari gets an idea and asks the voice assistant at home about her. Both get shocked when they get to know that Dr. Navya is a marriage counselor. Meanwhile, when Dev comes home, Sonakshi asks him about Sanjana. Dev started laughing seeing Sonakshi jealous even after so many years of their marriage. Sonakshi gets upset and leaves. On the other side, Radha makes Ishwari worried after telling her that soon Sonakshi is going to take divorce from Dev while making his mental health an excuse.

Ayush and Suhana pull a prank on Golu and scared him with a Monkey doll. Dev tries to impress Sonakshi but gets worried when Sonakshi asks him to come with her to the therapist. Ishwari gets worried seeing Dev upset.

ALSO READ| Erica Fernandes shares how it feels after getting the second dose of vaccine; Asks fans if they relate to it?