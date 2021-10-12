Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Sanjana apologizes to Dev

In today's episode, Sanjana goes to an astrologer who can see the future and problems by seeing a card. See tells her that whichever card she will pick, it's going to be her fate. When Sanjana selects a card, she gives it to the lady, she replies that according to the card Sanjana has lost her love due to a villain. Sanjana questions her that who is the villain, the lady replies that you are a villain for your own love story. Meanwhile, Elena was there for social interaction with her fans. She goes inside the room and sits beside Sanjana. Elena does not know that it was Sanjana. She asks the lady how can she reach the love of her life. The lady tells her that she has to remove some hurdles from her way.

Elena recognizes Sanjana's voice and sees her, when she was leaving. While, Ishwari ties a friendship band on the hands of Suhana, Ayush and Shubh and they spend some quality time together. Dev and Sonakshi comes to Ishwari and urges her to not to do the fast because it will affect her health. But Ishwari replies that she is alright, Sonakshi asks Ishwari how to keep away the bed omen from her house. Ishwari gets tensed but Sonakshi leaves the house rushing for the office. Sanjana at her house was preparing a web of photos of Dev, she claims that Dev is her life now and she will do anything to get him.

Suddenly when Dev was sitting in his office, Sanjana comes there. Dev gets angry seeing her and asks her to go out of the cabin. Sanjana says that she has come here to say sorry but she will apologise for her sins. Dev asks her what is she saying, Sanjana tells him that she loves him with her whole heart. Dev tells her that he will move her to the Mumbai branch. Sanjana asks him to listen to her and was about to touch Dev's hand when Sonakshi enters the cabin.