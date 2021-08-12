Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 12 August 2021, Written Update: Ishwari changes Ayush's name

In today's episode, Ishwari recalls Suhana's unpleasant remarks about Ayush and discusses changing Ayush's name once more. Mami Ji also encourages Ishwari to change Ayush's name. Ishwari calls Pandit Ji and invites him over. The next morning, Pandit Ji arrives as soon as Sonakshi goes for work. After witnessing Pandit Ji performing pooja, Mama Ji asks what is going on. He also asks Ishwari to inform Sonakshi and Dev before altering Ayush’s name.

Ishwari rushes to bring Ayush from his bedroom to perform the rituals. She informs Ayush that she has planned a ritual to change his name. Ayush then tells Ishwari tha Sonakshi had promised him that his name will not be changed, however, Ishwari informs Ayush that his grandfather has requested to do so. Meanwhile, Sonakshi is on her way back to the home to grab some files as she gets a call from Bijoy who requests her to pick him up and take him to the clinic.

On the other hand, Ishwari informs Dev that Ayush's name has been changed to Ved. Dev reminds her that she should not have done it because Ayush was already unhappy about the name change. Ishwari tells Dev that he must inform Sonakshi. Meanwhile, Elina searches for her earrings, telling herself that she has a feeling someone was in her room.

Sonakshi informs Dev that the tea stall holds far too many feelings for them. Dev tells Sonakshi about Ayush’s changed name. Sonakshi gets speechless. Sonakshi asked Dev if he knew about it or if this was done without his permission. Dev tells Sonakshi that Ishwari did the wrong thing, and Sonakshi agrees.

Also Read:Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 11 August 2021, Written Update: Suhana tells Ayush that he is not her brother