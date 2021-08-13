Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 13 August 2021, Written Update: Sonakshi thinks that she has failed as a mother

In today's episode, after Ishwari changed Ayush's name to Ved, Ayush sat in his room weeping. Suhana enters the room and questions what has happened. Ayush then says that Dadi has changed his name. Suhana consoles him by offering him pastries. Meanwhile, Ishwari comes into their room and offers gifts to Suhana and Ayush. Soha asks questions about the celebration. Ishwari tells her she is celebrating Ayush's new journey as Ved. Ayush leaves the room after thanking Ishwari for the presents. Soha questions why Ishwari has changed Ayush's name. She explains to her that the family's elders must often make decisions for the betterment of the family's future.

Meanwhile, Dev arrives home, after Ishwari questions if he has discussed this matter with Sonakshi, Dev responds that he is also struggling with the name change. Dev informs Ishwari that Sonakshi would be staying at their father's home. Ishwari serves Ayush pizza. He questions why she prepared two plates. She informs him that she, just like Ayush, has not eaten food. Ayush informs her that she must take the medication. On the other hand, Sonakshi tells her father that she has failed as a mother for Ayush, and Dev is not understanding her emotions.

Dev calls Bijoy's number and informs Sonakshi that the kids demand her care. Sonakshi tells them she needs some time away, so Bijoy asks him to look after the kids. Suhana enters Dev's room and questions if he had another fight with Sonakshi. Dev questions what had led her to come to this conclusion. She adds that she and Ayush are mature, but Shubh is still unable to look after himself and Sonakshi can't leave Shubh alone. Then Dev consoles her and says Sonakshi needs some time away from work.

