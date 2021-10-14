Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Sonakshi gets upset

In today's episode, Ishwari talks to a lawyer and tells him that Suhana is their daughter and she does not want Sanjana to take her away. The lawyer tells Sonakshi that they should have already done the Paperwork. He also said that he has seen some cases where people who are related to blood get custody of the child. Neha comes there and tells that she already told them that Sanjana has the whole right to take Suhana's custody. Ishwari gets tensed and tells her that she will not let that happen. Later, while Sonakshi was helping Elena wash the clothes, Elena looks at her and asks why she is so worried.

Sonakshi instead of replying tells Elena that vinegar can remove stains from clothes. Elena shakes Sonakshi and says that she is not talking about washing clothes. But she is asking her why she is looking so worried. Sonakshi remains silent. Elena then tells her that she knows that it's because Sanjana is still after Dev. Sonakshi asks her why and how she knows about this. Elena replies that she went to a tarot card reader where she found Sanjana talking to the astrologer.

Meanwhile, Sanjana was in the office and heard a woman shouting. She goes there and sees a woman shouting at some staff member that the design they have used was her design. Sanjana recalls how she used this woman's degree and hacked her accounts and also changed her name on the degree. She thinks that if the woman told everything to Dev then he would kick her out of the office.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.