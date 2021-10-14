Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Sanjana breaks Sonakshi's mangalsutra

In today's episode, Sonakshi, Dev, and Ishwari were sitting in the garden and talking about Sanjana's issue. Suddenly, Sonakshi sees Sanjana going inside Dev's room and gets shocked, she follows Sanjana to see where she is going. While Sanjana was going into Dev's room to place a doll, she thinks in her mind that Suhana will think that this is a normal doll but it wasn't one. She recalls the spells in her mind and thinks that the doll can destroy Sonakshi's life and will surely break her marriage. Sanjana then looks at the dressing table and sees Sonakshi's mangalsutra. She grabs the mangalsutra and thinks that it's the symbol of love between Dev and Sonakshi. Sanjana rips the mangalsutra apart and it falls on the floor.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi enters her room and asks Sanjana what is she doing there. Sanjana was silent and says nothing. Sonakshi then starts looking for her mangalsutra and finds it on the floor. Sonakshi gets angry when she sees that her mangalsutra has been broken. Sanjana tells her that she does not know how it broke. Ishwari and Dev enter the room and question Sonakshi about how did her mangalsutra was broken. Dev shouts at Sanjana that what is she doing in their room. Suhana comes there and tells Sanjana to come to play with them. Sonakshi gets worried and Dev starts to pick all the fallen beads from the floor.

Sonakshi was about to cry then Dev tells her that nothing bad will happen because Dev himself will make her mangalsutra again. After this, Neha asks Sanjana to stay for dinner but she refuses. Ishwari urges her that she should go now or else she will get late. When Sanjana leaves, she thinks that today she is leaving but next time she will not leave. Then Suhana shows Sonakshi her dolls and tells her that Sanjana has given this to her as a gift.

