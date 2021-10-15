Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 15 October 2021, Written Update: Knife in Sanjana's purse

In today's episode, Dev was in his office meeting with Sanjana, Sukhi, and Vicky. He tells them that they have decided to open a school for kids under Asha foundation who is her mother-in-law and that they should do a demo of the whole school. Sukhi tells Dev that he should add a cafe in the school. Dev gets impressed and asks other people if they have more ideas. Sanjana replies that if he is making it under the Asha foundation, then he should add more touch of his mother-in-law's personal things. Dev gets impressed and asks her how she can do it. Sanjana replies that she wants to talk to anyone close to her. Dev tells her about Bijoy and asks her to go and meet him.

Sanjana goes to meet Bijoy and ring his doorbell. Sonakshi opens the gate and Sanjana gets shocked, she questions Sonakshi what she is doing there. Sonakshi replies that it is her home and she can come there anytime she wants. Sonakshi lets Sanjana in and introduces her to Bijoy. Sanjana tells him that Dev has sent her to know about Asha because they are opening a school and they want some personal touch. Sanjana sees Asha's picture and goes near her. Bijoy asks Sonakshi to order his favourite ice cream. Sanjana sees Bijoy standing alone and goes there. When she was about to pick something from her purse, Sonakshi comes there and asks her what is she doing.

A knife falls from Sanjana's purse and Sonakshi and Bijoy get shocked. Sanjana replies that it is for cutting fruits. Sonakshi gets a call from the office and asks Sanjana if she can drop her near her house. After a while, when Sonakshi was driving her car, she receives a call from a delivery boy. He tells her that Bijoy is not opening the door. While Sanjana recalls how she made Bijoy touch the nude wire in the house.