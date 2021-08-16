Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 16 August 2021, Written Update: Dev and Sonakshi fight over Ishwari

In today's episode, Dev gives Sonakshi and Ayush milk to drink and tells them to brush. Ayush tells Dev that he is okay and asks him to bring Sonakshi home. Ishwari comes there and tells Dev to convince Sonakshi, but Dev replies that she is angry with them. Meanwhile, Sonakshi in her father's house misses her kids, suddenly Dev arrives there and they start fighting over their kids and Ishwari.

Dev returns to his house. Ishwari informs him that she understands that he went to pick Sonakshi. Ishwari questions why Sonakshi did not come with him. Dev informs her that he is exhausted and that he and Sonakshi will manage the situation. Dev goes to see how the kids are doing. On the other hand, Suhana, Ayush was asking Sonakshi to come on a video call and urges her to read them a fairytale before they go to sleep. Ayush requests her to return soon because all three of them miss her. Dev notices Sonakshi telling them a fairytale. After that, Bijoy informs Sonakshi that she has built herself a place in Ayush's life.

Even Sonakshi and Dev are unable to sleep in their beds and remember the beginnings of their love. Dev worries the next day to manage all three children at the same time because they are missing Sonakshi. Dev reminds Ishwari that he has legally changed Ayush's name to Ved Ayushman Dixit. Ishwari and Soha get shocked by this news. Ishwari requests Dev to speak with Sonakshi and bring her back because the children need her. Dev warns her that he is running late. Mamaji says Ishwari to that he has never observed Dev so anxious and confused that he goes to work before even seeking her blessings.

