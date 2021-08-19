Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 18 August 2021, Written Update: Sonakshi decides to fight for her children

In today's episode, Mamaji claims that the kids can't stay away from Dev, while she argues that she still respects him. Mamaji tells her to struggle for her children while remaining united. Sonakshi then informs her children that they will not be leaving. Ayush sees Sonakshi weeping and takes her hand in his.

Shubh begins playing with toys and then he insists Dev and Sonakshi play along with him. Ayush arrives, and Sonakshi gives him stationary because the next day will be his first day of school. Ayush looks through the books and realizes how difficult it is. Sonakshi advises him while Dev entertains Shubh. Sonakshi makes an indirect remark after seeing his surname on his textbooks. Suhana enters the room, and Sonakshi tells her to assist Ayush with his academics.

Sonakshi and Dev start arguing about Ishwari after coming into their room. Over Sonakshi's objections, Dev takes the blanket and pillows and walks outside the room. The next morning, Sonakshi was making breakfast when Ishwari scolded her for forcing Dev out of her room due to conflicts. Sonakshi claims it was Dev's decision, when Ayush arrives, Sonakshi questions as to what he wants for breakfast. Ayush replies he's happy with everything because she, like his father, has to go to work. In the school, Golu questions about Ayush's appearance, to which Suhana responds that he has been legally adopted.

