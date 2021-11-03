Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Sanjana gets jealous of Sonakshi

In today's episode, Dev goes into the office and everyone greets him. Dev asks Neha to give all the employees their gifts. And also he reminds Neha to give Sanjana her gift. Neha asks him to give her a gift himself because now she is like a family member. When Dev hands her a gift, Sanjana gets shocked and asks him why. Sonakshi asks her to take her gift. But Sanjana gets jealous because of Sonakshi and thinks that now she will give her a shocking surprise on Diwali. At night, kids were playing in the hall and Ishwari scolds them not to play because they will ruin her rangoli. She warned them if they ruined her rangoli them she will slap them.

Vicky and Radha come there and asks Ishwari where Sonakshi is and Dev. Ishwari tells them that they are still getting dressed. In the room, Dev was helping Sonakshi in her saree. Dev compliments Sonakshi and says that you are looking bomb. Dev starts teasing her and calls her hot. Sonakshi asks him not to tease her because she is waiting for an important call from work. But Dev grabs her from behind and she pushes him back and he falls on the bed. She started laughing but got distracted because Ishwari was calling them. Dev takes Sonakshi's hand and was taking her down the stairs. Then he saw Sanjana walking towards him and changes his path, pulling Sonakshi closer.

Sanjana gets jealous and worried but she was still smiling because she has some evil plans. When Ishwari saw them, she compliments them and blesses them. Ayush and Suhana were feeling sad, so Sanjana gives them crackers and tells them to burn that. But Sonakshi comes there and tells them to burn the crackers which will make less pollution.

ALSO READ: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Sonakshi finds a sketchbook