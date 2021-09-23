Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 23 September 2021, Written Update: Ishwari compliments Sonakshi

In today's episode, Dev reaches the office and finds Sanjana in the office, he hands her a box. Sanjana opens the lid and finds halwa inside it. She gets happy and asks who sent this, Dev tells her that Ishwari has sent this halwa for her. Sanjana thinks in mind that wow now she has made a good impression in front of Dev's mother. Dev tells her yesterday what you did was not necessary but thank you anyway. Sanjana replies that sir you don't have to worry about that, and she also gets to meet his adorable family. A good son like Shubh, and a mother like Ishwari. Dev tells her that now she has his family in this house and if she ever needs anything she can reach him.

On the other hand, Bijoy and Jitin were playing chess at home. Bijoy wins the game and teases Jitin to find a game partner for himself or else, he will have to play with him always. Jitin explains that he is finding a good match just like Dev and Sonakshi because their chemistry is so good. Jitin by mistake tells Bijoy that Sonakshi and Dev were seeing a marriage therapist. Bijoy gets worried and calls Ishwari and questions her, why she did not tell her about this. Ishwari replied that Sonakshi and Dev also did not tell her about this. She just find out by herself.

Sonakshi enters the room and Ishwari cuts the call, Sonakshi asks her what is she doing. Ishwari replied that she was making the list of groceries. Sonakshi tells her there is no need to write it on paper as she can also make a list on mobile. Then Sonakshi teaches her how to make a list on phone and Ishwari compliments Sonakshi for her intelligence. Dev also comes into the house and gets happy seeing Sonakshi and Ishwari together. When Sonakshi gets up and goes to the kitchen, Dev pulls her into the corner of the hall for some romantic moments.

