Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 24 September 2021, Written Update: Dev helps Bijoy

In today's episode, Dev and Sonakshi call Ishwari to sit with them in the garden. Ishwari comes there and sits with them, Sonakshi gives her kachori to eat. Ishwari gets happy seeing kachori but Sonakshi replies yes you can eat them today but from tomorrow you have to go back on your dalia diet. Suddenly, the doorbell rings and Sonakshi gets up to see, but Ishwari stops her and goes herself. When Ishwari opens the gate, Neha was standing there. Ishwari gets emotional and hugs Neha. Ishwari questions her why did not she informed them. Neha replies, "It's my house so I can come whenever I want, why do I have to inform".

Dev and Sonakshi come from behind and hug her, Dev asks her to come inside and takes her to the garden. Sonakshi serves her Kachori, Dev tells Sonakshi to get ready for the office early so they can come home early. Neha tells them not to go office today. Dev tells her that he has some urgent work so they can't stay but promise to come home soon. On the other hand, Bijoy was sitting alone and reading the newspaper. Someone knocks on the door, and Bijoy opens the door and finds Dev standing there. Bijoy asks him where is Sonakshi and he replies he has come alone because he wants to spend some alone time with him.

Dev helps Bijoy in understanding online transactions. Dev and Bijoy were having so much fun together but suddenly, they saw the PG coming from the door and saw his face covered in a cloth mask. Bijoy questions him that what happened to his face. Dev says he is doing street boxing matches. Binoy gets worried and started questioning why he is doing all these things and getting himself hurt. The PG tells them that some guy beats him because they thought he is not from India. Dev gets worried and calls them racist. Bijoy asks Dev that what they can do to stop these things.