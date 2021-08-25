Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 25 August 2021, Written Update: Dev teaches Ayush's bully a lesson 

In today's episode, in the school, the kids who used to bully Ayush exchange his homework with their homework. When the teacher saw Ayush's homework, she taunts him for his mistakes. At home, while Dev and Sonakshi were talking to each other happily, they heard Suhana shouting that Ayush got injured and they started running towards her. Suhana tells them what happened in the school, she said the bullies got caught by teachers for hiding Ayush's homework. This makes bullies angry and because of this, they throw Ayush's bag in the ground, and Ayush got injured after falling down from the wall. Dev assures him not to worry about these bullies.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi blames herself for not seeing Ayush's trouble, Ishwari calms her and tells her not to fight with Dev. Ishwari tells Sonakshi how good a mother she is, on the other side, Dev gets an idea, and he writes down something in Ayush's notebook, seeing this, Suhana gets excited for the next day in school. On the next day, the teacher tells students to show their homework. Bullies ask Ayush to give their notebook back, Ayush hands them their copies. When teachers read bullies' notebooks, she gets shocked seeing bad words about her.

Suddenly, the Principal calls everyone in her office, when Ayush reaches there, he finds Dev standing there with the bully's father. After the argument with the principal and kids' fathers, Ayush calls Dev his father, this makes Dev emotional. At the office, Dev reads Sonakshi's message which reads about seeing a marriage therapist.

ALSO READ: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 24 August 2021, Written Update: Dev falls sick after overdose of medicine