Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 25th October 2021, Written Update: Sanjana's masterplan

Sanjana's masterplan
Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 25th October 2021, Written Update: Sanjana's masterplan (Pic Credits: YouTube)
In today's episode, Sanjana tampers the fuel with sugar in the car while Dev goes down to get water. Sonakshi dials Dev's number, but she is unable to connect due to a network outage. Sonakshi departs for Kolkata and resolves to contact Dev later.

Dev's car has a mechanical issue. When Dev goes to check the car, Sanjana puts some intoxicant in the water bottle. Sanjana asks Dev to relax and offers him water. Dev returns the bottle without drinking it, stating that she may require more because they may not be able to find a shop nearby. Dev and Sanjana set out to find help.

Sanjana does everything to be close to Dev, but all of her efforts are unsuccessful. Sanjana offers Dev water again, and this time he drinks. Sanjana expresses gratitude to Dev for coming to her rescue. Dev thanks her for helping Vicky and Neha.

Sanjana speaks about her likes and nature, but Dev solely speaks about Sonakshi and lavishes praise on her. Dev begins to experience dizziness. Sanjana asks Dev what he would say if Sonakshi wasn't in his life and if she proposed in the same way she did previously. Dev faints after saying that Sonakshi is his beautiful truth. Sanjana sleeps close to Dev.

Dev wakes up the next morning with no recollection of the previous night. Sanjana claims she has no recollection of anything. They get a ride in a passing truck. Dev is concerned and urges Sanjana to recall what happened the night before. Sanjana cries and acts and says not to ask her anything because she doesn't want to think about it. Sanjana and Dev arrive home, and when Neha inquires about their whereabouts the previous night, Sanjana lies that they were at a friend's house. Dev feels guilty. 

