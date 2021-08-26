Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 26 August 2021, Written Update: Ayush calls Sonakshi 'Mummy'

In today's episode, Dev and Sonakshi were asked by the counselor to discuss their issues with each other. Dev claims that Sonakshi moved to her father's house, leaving their kids behind, whereas, Sonakshi complains that he failed to defend her when she wanted him. Counsellor tells to Sonakshi that being a self-sufficient woman, why does she need her husband's help, to which, Sonakshi responds that he's not just her spouse, but also her best friend. She questions Dev if he really is furious with Sonakshi after she abandoned the children. Dev expresses his disappointment that she abandoned not just the kids but also him. Sonakshi and Dev apologize to one another.

At home, Ishwari begins preparing Ayush, Shubh, and Suhana's Janmashtami costumes as Radha and Krishna. Meanwhile, Dev stumbles onto a flower shop and purchases flower for Sonakshi, along with a message conveying his feelings. Dev and Sonakshi appear at Janmastmi puja and the children also arrive as Radha and Krishna. Sonakshi looks at them and embraces them. She becomes surprised and was delighted to hear Ayush address Dev as Papa.

When Suhana questions Ishwari about Krishna's birth parents that how would have felt after losing her baby at the time of birth then meeting him after the time passed. Sonakshi becomes upset when she hears it and removes her tears in quiet, but Ayush saw her wiping her tears. Everyone gets surprised when Ayush refers to her as Mummy. Everything was filled with joy and excitement as Sonakshi embraces Ayush.