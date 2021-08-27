Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Radha finds Sonakshi and Dev romancing

In today's episode, in the kitchen, Dev and Sonakshi were preparing coffee together. They were both having a romantic moment with each other when Ishwari arrived to fetch some water. Ishwari notices them pouring coffee and warns them not to drink it at night because it will disrupt their sleeping pattern. In the morning, they got late, Devi was hurrying for the office. Sonakshi replies they still have time and wants him to complete 20 minutes of workout. Dev agrees, and they begin exercising as well as romancing with each other.

When Radha arrived, everyone became uneasy about the scenario. She invites them to lunch and then leaves, ashamed. Radha approaches Ishwari and tells her that Dev and Sonakshi should not be so frank. Bijoy and Elena's families stopped by for lunch at Sonakshi's home. Bijoy prepares chicken and other culinary things and asks Shubh to keep it a secret. Elena brings Sonakshi with her because she decides to play her hand at tarot card divination. Elena analyzes the card and warns Sonakshi that a major wave is coming into her life and advises her to take precautions.

The flower girl, on the other side, came to return the flower to the store for any of them to send to Dev, but the shopkeeper claims he doesn't know him. Afterward, at home, everybody gathers for a ball-tossing game. However, Shubh gets the chicken, and Radha offers to accompany them in serving it. Shubh claims that Bijoy placed it secretly and that he wants it, so Radha opens it to see and finds out Chicken inside it. Everybody shouts at Bijoy for bringing chicken, Bijoy claims that it was requested by someone in this house.

