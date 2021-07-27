Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 27 July 2021, Written Update: Suhana locks Ayush in storeroom

The episode begins with Sonakshi having flashbacks about romancing Dev. On the other hand, Ayush arrives and meets with Sona. He interacts with Dev and expresses a desire to see his Dadu and Dadi. Sonakshi and Ayush prepare a breakfast sandwich. When Sonakshi goes to prepare Suhana's lunch after finishing the sandwich, she discovers that Ishwari has forgotten to buy Suhana's biscuits. Ishwari claims she missed it and asks her to tell Suhana to go to the cafeteria and get something. Sonakshi replies her daughter doesn't like it and runs to her, packing the sandwich she made for Ayush in Suhana's box.

Elsewhere, Dev arrives at the unlawful campsite of migrant workers and begs them to leave. Dev is at odds with them, and it's going to result in a brawl. But suddenly Sonakshi, crossing by on the side, notices everything and is taken aback by Dev's attitude.

Dev talks with a lawyer who claims that following a DNA test, he can obtain Ayush's legal custody, but his present legal guardians must agree. Dev promises to take care of it. Following this, Dev returns home with a scar and bandage, which causes Ishwari to worry.

Mrs. Varma and Dev understand, but they insist on carrying out their plan. When their papers are exchanged, both Sonakshi and Dev are preoccupied with their job. Mr. and Mrs. Varma greet Dev and hand him a cheque for Rs. 15 lakh.

At the end of the episode, Ayush is reading a book in a garden when Golu and Suhana summon him to play hide and seek. Ayush initially denies it, but soon admits. He begins to play, and Golu and Suhana lock him in the dark storeroom while playing.

