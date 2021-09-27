Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 27 September 2021, Written Update: Dev hugs Ishwari

In today's episode, when Sanjana was leaving Sonakshi's office, she mistakenly drops her keys on the floor. On the key chain, there was a name embossed on it that read Gypsy girl. Sonakshi sees it and bends over to pick it up but Sanjana pulls it before Sonakshi. Sonakshi tries to remember the name and where she last time hears this name, then she recalled that it was the name she heard yesterday on a radio program. In that program, a girl dedicated a song to her love. While Sanjana was thinking that she should meet Sonakshi frequently because it's the only way to come closer to Dev.

At home, Neha takes Ishwari to the food table and made her sit on the chair. Neha then starts serving the food to Ishwari, while she tries to stop her but Neha does not listen to her. Ishwari questions Neha what is wrong, Neha replies that Dev and Sonakshi do not have time for them. Suddenly, Dev and Sonakshi arrive at home and sense that something is fishy. They ask Neha what is wrong, then Neha started shouting at them that Ishwari always cares for them and they forget about Ishwari and his father's wedding anniversary. Then Dev says sorry to Ishwari and tells her that from now he will focus on her. Neha leaves the room in anger.

After that Dev brings fresh flowers for Ishwari and refills the pot with the new one. Ishwari gets emotional and hands Dev a box that contains a watch of Dev's father. Dev gets emotional and recalls some old memories of his father. Dev then compliments Ishwari's hard works. Dev cries and hugs Ishwari and wears his father's watch.