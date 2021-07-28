Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 28 July 2021, Written Update: Dev and Sonakshi fight over Suhana

Today's episode begins with Ayush banging on the door, crying for help, asking to unlock it. Mami hears the cries coming from the storeroom and summons Ishwari. Ayush hugs Ishwari as she opens the door. He claims that a snake was seen in the storeroom. Ishwari examines it and determines that it was a cord. He claims he mistook it for a snake in the dark. Ishwari inquires as to who had locked him in the storeroom. Ishwari couldn't believe it when Mami said it had to be Suhana. Ayush’s silence made Ishwari believe it was Suhana.

Ishwari inquires Golu and Suhana as to who trapped Ayush in the storeroom. They both lie and say it isn't them. Ishwari yells at her, asking whether she trapped him. Sad, Suhana walks away in tears.

Dev notices Suhana crying at home and inquires about what happened. Suhana lies, claiming that Ishwari is punishing her without her mistake. On the other hand, Vicky complains to Elena that she is not spending enough time at home because she is too preoccupied with her promotional activities. Elena gets irritated. She receives texts from her stalker and wonders if he truly likes her or is just fooling with her.