Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Sonakshi finds Sanjana's laptop

In today's episode, Shubh was using Sanjana's laptop and tells Sonakshi that he saw a picture of Sonakshi on that laptop. Sonakshi gets worried and asks him what is he saying. Shubh was about to turn the laptop on Sonakshi's side but Sanjana comes there running and takes the laptop from Shubh's hand. Sonakshi asks her why is she running. Sanjana tells her that on the laptop there was some important file and she thought that what will happen if by mistake Shubh deleted the files. Sonakshi asks her what is her picture doing on her laptop. Sanjana replies that Shubh saw an animated character and thought that it looks like her. Sanjana leaves the room with her laptop in her hands.

At night, Dev helps Sonakshi in household work. Sonakshi asks him what has happened because he is not letting him do any work. Sonakshi then recalls some memories of her father laying on the floor after the shock hits his body. Sonakshi saw Sanjana and asks her if she saw anything strange on that day. Sanjana gets tensed and leaves from there. The next day, when Sonakshi was working and saw Sanjana's laptop opened there she decides to check that if what Shubh was telling her was right. When she opened the laptop she was shocked to see that Sanjana has copy-pasted her face on her family picture. Sonakshi takes the laptop with her and goes into the kitchen. She questions Sanjana why she did that.

Sanjana gets shocked and Neha takes Sanjana's side. Ishwari tells Sonakshi to calm down and says it's not a big thing. Sonakshi gets irritated, while Neh tells Sonakshi to not overreact because Sanjana is Suhana's aunt and has every right to be with her. Sonakshi warns Sanjana to stay away from her family. After a while, a maid tells Sonakshi and Ishwari how her husband is cheating on her.