Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 28 September 2021, Written Update: Sonakshi convinces the paying guest

In today's episode, Sonakshi goes to her father's house to talk to the paying guest about the racism he is facing. Sonakshi convinces him to go to the police station with her. Bijoy also compliments him about his culture and tells him to raise his voice. To lift everyone’s mood he goes to the kitchen and makes tea. Elena offers the paying guest to give him company to the police station. Meanwhile, Sanjana, who was standing in front of the mirror, compliments herself and says she looks more beautiful than Sonakshi and Dev will love her dress.

Sanjana's friend Rena suggests she should not be desperate for the love of Dev. Rena tells her that she has lost everyone in her life, her parents, her love and now all she has is Dev. Meanwhile, Suhana and Ayush are completing their homework. Neha enters the room, and Shubh also comes there. Both of them ask Ayush to teach them how to draw. Shubh tells them that he is hungry and wants some food. Ayush offers him to make something.

Ayush goes into the kitchen where he finds Sonakshi and Dev. Sonakshi tells him that he should eat vegetables. Dev says that they should plant some vegetables to eat in the garden. Ishwari comes there and asks them what they are doing. Dev tells her that they are going to plant some trees in the garden, Ishwari gets emotional and recalls how her husband used to do planting with Dev.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.