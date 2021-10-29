Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Sanjana influences Neha and kids

In today's episode, Neha argues with Dev and tells everyone that Dev should be more grateful for her. Because she was the one who helped this company to grow up but she has to leave this in between because she was going for studies. Ishwari saw her talking like this and scolds her to behave herself. Then she goes to the mandir to bring some tikka for Neha to give her blessings for her first day in office. Neha complimented Sanjana because she is the only one who heard her and helped her in finding her true self. Ishwari also thanks Sanjana for helping her daughter Neha for finding herself. While Sonakshi was not happy seeing this and also Neha said Sonakshi being her bhabhi was also unable to see her talent.

After a while, Sonakshi was checking the homework of Suhana and Ayush. She asks them why they did not do their homework. Suhana replies that today is the holiday of that Subject so she will do it after a while. Sonakshi gets irritated and asks them to finish their homework. But Suhana and Ayush ran away from there without listening to her. Sonakshi then sits in her room and thinks about the situation she is in because of Sanjana that first Neha was taking her side and now even her kids are not listening to her. Sanjana meanwhile, was playing chess alone and thinks how she has already pulled Ayush and Suhana in her side and Neha also. Her next will be Ishwari and last will be Dev.

Then Sonakshi goes into Ishwari's room and arranges a box of meds for Ishwari. Before leaving, she hands the box to Ishwari but from inside Sonakshi was sensing that the meds are changed. Meanwhile, after taking meds, Ishwari falls down on the floor and the doctor tells everyone that it was due to the overdose on meds. Neha blames Sonakshi and shouts at her.

