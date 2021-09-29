Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 29 September 2021, Written Update: Sanjana gets jealous

In today's episode, Sonakshi asks Sanjana to give her a pen. Sanjana gets up to hand over the pen to Sonakshi but a photo falls from her purse. Meanwhile, Ishwari tells Sanjana to have lunch with them. In return, Sanjana compliments Ishwari's cooking skills. Neha questions Sanjana if she ever went to Delhi. Sanjana replies that due to some work she used to live in Delhi. Dev tells her that now she has this family in this town to help her. Suddenly, the spoon drops at the floor from Dev's hand and he sees the picture that fell from Sanjana's purse. While Elena is doing a video call with Radha about the self-care routine, Vicky comes in and cuts the call.

Sanjana and Neha are chatting about the fruits and vegetables they like. Sanjana asks Neha if she has children. Neha gets tense and tries to avoid the question but Sanjana keeps on insisting. Neha tells her that our society does not accept the concept that sometimes a woman does not want to have children and went on to explain how her childhood was a complete disaster. Neha sits nears Sanjana and curiously asks her about her family. Sanjana replies that her parents died when she was little and she also lost her sister a few years back. Ishwari was listening to all the chats and comes there, she blesses Sanjana that one day she will find a perfect man for herself.

Ayush sees them sitting and talking, and urges Neha to come with him to play a family game. Neha urges Sanjana to join them. The game starts and all of them enjoy it. Sonakshi gives Dev a task to dance with her. Seeing them Sanjana gets jealous.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.