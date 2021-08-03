Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 3 August 2021, Written Update: Ishwari plans to change Ayush's name

In today's episode, Dev and Ishwari were sitting on the jhula discussing Ishwari's fight with Sonakshi a day before. Ishwari expresses her gratitude to Dev by telling him how important he is to her. She promises Dev that soon Ayush will accept Sonakshi and Dev as his parents. Meanwhile, Suhana was crying in the garden and as Ishwari entered the house, she asked Ishwari whether her parents would divorce. Ishwari ensures her that nothing bad will happen.

Following that Ishwari hands Ayush's kundali to pandit ji, he then analyzes his stars and concludes that Ayush is not named correctly. He asks Ishwari to replace the name starting with the letter ‘v’. Ishwari says she'll name him Ved, which is the flipside of Dev. But Ayush tells himself that he will not change his name under any circumstances. As Ayush enters the room, Suhana asks him why is he worried. Ayush reveals Ishwari's intention to change his name.

During the lunch time, Ishwari forces Ayush to call her dadi in front of Suhana.

At the end of the episode, Ishwari finds Ayush sleeping in his room and checks his forehead, she realizes that he has a high temperature. She calls Maama and Maami right away and asks them to call Dev and the doctor. Maama ji tries to call Sonakshi as well, but Ishwari tells him not to do so. Ignoring what Ishwari says, he dials both Dev and Sonakshi's numbers. Sonakshi quickly rushes home. The doctor then confirms that Ayush has a common viral fever.

