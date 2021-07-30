Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 30 July 2021, Written Update: Dev struggles to get Ayush enrolled in school

In today's episode, Sonakshi looks for Suhana around the house but Ishwari informs her that she has sent her away with Vicky. On the other hand, Dev finds Ayush playing with skates and thinks about Sonakshi and Ayush's bonding with each other. Ayush tells Dev that he is missing Suhana. Whereas Sonakshi is talking to her dad and Elena is on a video call, and his father asks if everything is alright but Dev comes from behind and taunts her about passing all the information to her father.

Dev asks Sonakshi to forgive him that he couldn't make it to their date but Sonakshi receives a phone call and gets busy on it. Later Sonakshi asks her father to come with her if Dev couldn't make it for Ayush's school admission. On the other hand, Suhana and Golu are talking about ghosts while Elena is busy on her phone with her secret admirer. Golu snatches Elena's phone and asks to whom she is talking but she lies saying it's her school friend.

Ishwari asks Ayush to call her Dadi but he replies that she is his aunt, not Dadi. Ishwari panics to Dev that everything is not right but Dev calms her down by giving her some tea. The next day, Dev reaches school for Ayush's admission where he finds Sonakshi with her father. When they meet the Principal in the school, she asks Ayush about his mother and father's name for which he utters his late parent's name. But the Principal denies giving admission because Dev and Sonakshi are not his legal parents. From school, Dev takes Ayush to meet his grandparents, where everyone gets emotional when Ayush meets with his grandmother.

