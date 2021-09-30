Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 30 September 2021, Written Update: Sanjana says 'I love you' to Dev

In today's episode, Sonakshi was coming back from her room when she saw Sanjana on her knees in front of Dev. Sanjana tells Dev I love you. Dev and Sonakshi were both shocked, Sonakshi questions both of them that what is going on. Dev questions Sanjana what is she saying, suddenly Dev started laughing and says that Ishwari gave Sanjana a task in which she had to act. Sonakshi feels relaxed when she finds out about this. Dev compliments Sanjana's acting skills. Dev was still tensed and asks if Sanjana wants to go home. But Sanjana refuses his offer.

Sonakshi and Dev were in the room, Dev asks Sonakshi if she checked kids' homework and if she talked to Neha about her family issues. Sonakshi was a bit irritated and replies that she does not get time for anything. Dev comes near her and hugs her. Sonakshi questions him that if he felt like Sanjana was acting a bit strange. Dev tells her sometimes he feels like this but he knows that Sanjana has no one in her family, so maybe she always tries to do little more for everyone. While, Sanjana was worried and changing her clothes. She thinks that if Sonakshi was not there then maybe Dev would have trusted her and not laughed at her when she said I love you.

Sanjana's friend Rhea and Sanjana were talking about what happened at the party and Rhea tells her that Dev loves his wife and she can not do anything about this. Sanjana tells her maybe in some corner of Dev's heart she has a place. Suddenly, Sanjana gets a text from Dev in which he was asking if she safely reached home. Sanjana gets excited and shows Rhea the text.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.