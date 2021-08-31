Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 31 August 2021, Written Update: Dev gives Sonakshi a romantic surprise

In today's episode, Sonakshi recalls her tarot card reading after listening to Elena about Dev meeting a girl. As Dev comes in, Sonakshi asks him where he was. Dev replies that he was in a meeting with Mr. Batra. Sonakshi decides to forget about Elena's warning, as Dev and Sonakshi experience a romantic moment, and she hands him a gift. Dev is happy seeing sunglasses as his gift. Sonakshi asks Dev about her gift to which he says that he had brought a beautiful gift but by mistake, some other girl took it. Sonakshi inquires about the girl. Meanwhile, Ishwari walks in there and thinks there are some issues between Sonakshi and Dev's relationship.

On the other hand, Golu and Suhana tell Ayush that there is a snake in the garden and ask Ayush to check it. Golu calls Ayush little baby after he denies going into the garden. Meanwhile, the flower girl aka Sanjana's friends suggests she stays away from Dev and his personal life. But Sanjana overthinks about their meet-ups and believes God is giving her signs.

At night when everyone leaves for Mandir, Dev gives Sonakshi a romantic surprise and cooks dinner for her. On the next day, Sanjana walks into Dev's office and he gets shocked and recognizes her from the flower shop. Dev gets excited after seeing her designs. Meanwhile, Ishwari finds out doctors' messages on Sonakshi's phone and gets worried about their relationship.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.