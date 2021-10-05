Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 4 October 2021, Written Update: Dev helps Ishwari

In today's episode, we saw Sanjana walks into Dev's office and questions him if he called her. Dev says yes and that he wanted to talk about something, Sanjana replies that she has a more important thing to tell her. Sanjana pulls out a picture of Suhana and shows him. Dev gets shocked and asks her what her picture is doing in her purse. Sanjana replies that she wanted to tell him that his daughter Suhana is her niece.

On the other hand, Elena and Sonakshi were at Bijoy's house. Zayden comes there and tells them to wait because he was going to make Chicken soup for them. Elena compliments him and says that she likes chicken.

Elena teases Mishti, while Sonakshi goes to Bijoy and tells him that now she has to leave because she has some work at home. When Sonakshi was going Zayden comes there and questions Sonakshi why she is going so early. Sonakshi replies that she has some work but before going anywhere, she hands Zayden a envelop which contains a scholarship letter for him. He questions her about it, Sonakshi explains that Dev has selected you for his scholarship program. Zayden gets emotional and asks her how he is going to pay her. Bijoy replies to him that he can pay by having a degree with good marks.

Meanwhile, Ishwari calls out everyone's name because her leg was hurting. Dev comes there and hands her a bell, he asks her to ring it. When Ishwari rings the bell, Ayush enters the room and asks her if she wants anything. Ishwari gets emotional seeing Dev's efforts. While Subh was drawing on paper. Ayush comes there and started helping him. When Sonakshi enters the room she gets shocked seeing that Subh was drawing on the Dev's work paper.

ALSO READ: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 1 October 2021, Written Update: Dev gets angry at Sanjana