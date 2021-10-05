Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 5 October 2021, Written Update: Ranveer comes to Dev's house

In today's episode, Sanjana comes into Dev's office and tells him that she is the aunt of Suhana, Dev questioned her about how this is even possible. Sanjana starts telling a story of Rohit Verma and her sister MenL Arora. She says when her sister was young she married Rohit and get pregnant, so seeing the worst situation of her house she ran away. Later when she comes back home, she finds out that her family has forgiven Menal. But later her mother died due to some illness. A few months after that her father also passed away. Dev questions her why she did not contact Rohit. Sanjana replies that by the time she tries to contact Rohit, she found out that Rohit has died in a car accident a few months ago.

Dev shouts at her and asks her to leave her daughter away from this discussion. Sanjana says that she will give him proof that Suhana is actually her niece. On the other side, mama ji was playing with kids, everyone compliments Ayush for his learning skills. Dev comes home and sees Suhana, when Suhana saw him she runs towards him and was about to fall on the ground, Dev catches and gets emotional. Sonakshi when she saw Dev worried, she started questioning him that what happened. Dev urges her to be with him whatever happens in his life. Suddenly, Ranveer comes into the house and surprises everyone.

Dev hugs him and tells him to have lunch with him. Ishwari tells Sonakshi that she has not made anything sweet. Sonakshi tells her to wait, Sonakshi goes into her bedroom to talk to Dev but Suhana distracted her. Everyone sits at the lunch table, Ranveer questions Sonakshi about some healthy diet plan. Sonakshi then compliments Dev for taking care of her. Ranveer tells Sonakshi that she is so perfect and how now it is so impossible to find a good woman. Neha gets upset listening to him.