Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 6 September 2021, Written Update: Dev pranks Sonakshi

In today's episode, Dev walks into the cafe where he asks Sonakshi to wait for him, while he was busy saving Sanjana in the police station. Unfortunately, Sonakshi was not there, Dev gets tensed and runs towards the home. When he reaches home, Ishwari gets worried seeing Dev in tension. Dev finds Sonakshi in their room waiting for him. Sonakshi was angry and started lashing out at him for not reaching the cafe on time.

The next day, Sonakshi gets worried seeing Dev rushing for the office. She gets insecure from Sanjana, Meanwhile, Sanjana was dreaming about Dev and getting married to him. Dev was in his office thinking about how he is going to say sorry to Sonakshi. Dev decided to write an apology letter to Sonakshi. Elena confronts Sonakshi and tells her to take some rest and not to overthink about Sanjana. She asked Sonakshi to recall some moments with Dev and give him some time to think.

In the office, Sanjana gives a gift to Dev for helping her in the police station but Dev denies the gift and says it's his responsibility. Sanjana makes Dev uncomfortable talking about designing new homes with him. She asked him to click a selfie together, Dev agrees. Dev questions her about women's emotions and Sanjana gives him advice. On the other side, Vicky called Sonakshi and tells her that Dev had an accident and sends her an address. Sonakshi gets tensed and rushes to the place when she finds Dev standing there completely fine, she started shouting at him.