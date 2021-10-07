Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 7 October 2021, Written Update: Ishwari finds Sanjana's truth

In today's episode, Ishwari enters Sonakshi's room and gives her a Bengali dish. Sonakshi gets shocked seeing the dish is made by Ishwari herself. She questioned her about the recipe and Ishwari replies that she searched about it on the internet. Dev comes there and gets happy when he saw Ishwari has made something for Sonakshi. Dev questions her what is the occasion, Ishwari replies that she has never complimented Sonakshi enough for doing so many things for her family. Meanwhile, Dev receives a call from Sanjana and he leaves for the office. Ishwari hugs Sonakshi and asks her to wait there because she has another gift for her.

Sanjana gets angry when Dev does not pick up her phone and throws the alarm clock in the dustbin and her friend comes in and tells her that Dev will not pick her call because what she did was not good. Meanwhile, Ishwari reaches Sonakshi having a box in her hand, Neha tells Sonakshi that this box is unique and Ishwari does not let anyone touch it. When Ishwari opens the box there were some bangles in it which belong to Dev's grandmother and it's a tradition to pass this box to daughters-in-law. Neha gets angry seeing Ishwari giving the box to Sonakshi. While Sonakshi gets emotional and hugs Ishwari.

Mr. Verma calls Dev when he enters the house. He told him that yesterday a girl visited their house. Dev asks him what was her name, Mr. Verma replies that her name was Sanjana. Dev gets shocked and asks him if she gives him any proof. Mr. Verma replies that she told him that she is Suhana's aunt. Sonakshi and Dev gets shocked seeing that Neha and Ishwari was also listening to them. They console Ishwari that Sanjana is lying.