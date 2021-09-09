Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 8 September 2021, Written Update: Sanjana gets shocked

In today's episode, we saw Radha insists Vicky get some information about Dev and Sonakshi. However, Vicky refuses to tell her anything about them as he knew Radha's gossiping nature. On the next day, Sonakshi rushes to get ready and informs Dev that she is going to pick their kids from the school. Ishwari was standing in the kitchen thinking about Sonakshi and Dev.

When Dev reached the office he saw Sanjana there, he picked up a rose and asked her to advise him about women's likes and dislikes. Sanjana started overthinking and called her friends. She starts blushing over the phone and tells her friend that maybe Dev has started liking her. During the office, Dev opens his lunch box and gets happy after seeing what was inside the box. Dev video calls Sonakshi and thanked her for loving him.

At home, Sonakshi made special food for fasting day for everyone. Everyone sat together in the dining hall and started eating their food.

Meanwhile, Sanjana enters Dev's office and asks Dev to have lunch with her. Dev agrees and joins her, during the conversation he asks Sanjana to give him a suggestion regarding a gift. Sanjana starts blushing and asks him what it is. Dev asks her to help him find some promise band for someone special, who is also close to his heart. Sanjana begins thinking that Dev is getting this for her. However, Dev tells her that he is getting it for his wife Sonakshi. Listening to this, Sanjana gets shocked.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Erica Fernandes shares lookbook of Sonakshi from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3; Fans call her ‘Pretty’