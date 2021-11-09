Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Sanjana threatens to take Suhana away

In today's episode, Dev goes to Mr.Verma and asks him permission to let Suhana know that she is related to Sanjana. Dev explains to Mr. Verma that it’s time they told Suhana because if Sanjana does, then this will be bad for them. Mr. Verma scolds Dev for asking his permission. Then Dev reminds him that he has always asked him since he adopted Ayush. Ishwari asks Mr. Verma to calm down. Dev assures him that he is not doing anything illegal and that it was Mr. Verma who did evil things when he exchanged kids in the hospital. Mr. Verma gets angry and retaliates saying that he is not the one who changed kids. Ishwari asks Mr. Verma to talk sense. Mr. Verma interrupts them and says that they have Sanjana who can take care of Suhana and them too. Dev worries thinking Suhana already revealed her plan to them.

Sonakshi sees Suhana crying in her room and tries to calm her down but Suhana does not open the door. Ayush comes there and tells Sonakshi that he has a way to calm Suhana down. He tells Sonakshi that whenever he used to fight with Suhana, he used to write it down on the notepad and throw it inside the room. Sonakshi writes her feelings on that notepad and throws it inside the room. When Suhana reads the note, she calms down and recalls the moments she spent with Sonakshi. Suhana opens the door and comes outside the room. Sonakshi hugs Suhana and says that she loves her so much. Suhana asks her if what Ayush's grandparents told her was true or not. Sonakshi asks Suhana if she has ever heard the story of Krishna ji. And what if she is not her birth mother but she is the one who has raised her. Suhana agrees with her. And Sonakshi tells her that she will love her forever.

Mrs. Verma asks Ishwari to send Suhana to their home. Ishwari gets worried and asks Mrs. Verma not to take Suhana from them. Sanjana comes there with her lawyer and says that they don’t need to worry about anything now as she will take Suhana away from them. Suhana comes there and Sanjana hugs her and says that she is her aunt. Sanjana tells Dev that she wants to talk to Sonakshi alone.

