Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 9 September 2021, Written Update: Elena's stalker blackmails her

In today's episode, Dev reaches the office and finds Sanjana there. Dev asks her to help him find a cute promise band for someone special. Sanjana thinks that he is getting the special band for her. After a while, when Dev and Sanjana were having lunch together, Dev revealed that he was looking for a gift for his wife. This left Sanjana upset. When they were buying the band from the shop, Sanjana also bought one for Dev.

Later, Dev comes home and starts looking for Sonakshi, when he finds her in a room he takes her hand and ties a promise band around her wrist. Dev and Sonakshi share a romantic moment and the latter calls it a cheesy gesture. The next scene shows Sanjana dancing in the rain, while Sonakshi and Dev simultaneously dance in their room.

On the next day, Vicky gets angry at Elena after seeing her picture in which she can be seen hugging someone. Elena claims that this picture is photoshopped. After Vicky leaves, Elena gets a text from her stalker which says that he wants 25 lakh rupees from her or else he will send another picture to her husband. Elena calls Sonakshi and asks for her help. Sonakshi gets tensed and tells her to call the police. Next, at the office, Sanjana gets upset after she hears some employees talking about how much Dev loves Sonakshi. Listening to this Sanjana tries to calm down and reminds herself that she truly loves Dev.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

