Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 SPOILER: Sonakshi & Ishwari's differences continue to grow

Popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is riding on success. The show is currently focusing on Sonakshi, Dev, and Ayushman. How they will build their new relationship with him. The problem between the family members, particularly Ishwari and Sonakshi, has only grown since Ayushman entered their life.

Last week, Ishwari was trying her best to include Ayushman in the family. Furthermore, Dev and Sonakshi are struggling to manage and adjust to the sudden changes. This week, the indifference of opinions between Sonakshi and Ishwari will increase as Sonakshi promises Ayush that she won't let his name changed. On the other hand, the Dixit family will be preparing for the Raksha Bandhan. How will Dev and Sona face this challenge? Will Ishwari be able to make Suhana tie Rakhi to Ayush?

Dev and Sonakshi have recently learned that Ayushman is their son. Sonakshi has given birth to a son and not a daughter. And Ishwari now wants Suhana to leave the house. She thinks that the little girl does not deserve to be here. She only wants her grandsons to be in the house. Sonakshi and Dev love Suhana very much and believe her as their daughter.

Suhana does not like Ayushman and wants him to go back. Ayushman wants to live with his grandmother and grandfather. He calls everyone aunty and uncle. It will be really interesting to see how this situation will be handled and what other problems are going to come?

