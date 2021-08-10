Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 10 August 2021, Written Update: Sonakshi asks Ishwari to not change Ayush's name

In today's episode, Dev informs Sonakshi that their lawyer has requested Ayush's name change document. Sonakshi requests him to not change Ayush's name and informs him that she would speak to Ishwari about it. Sonakshi fiercely questions Ishwari about why she wants to alter Ayush's name to Ved. Ishwari responds that this name will help him go further and away from his previous existence. Sonakshi cautions Ishwari that she will not allow Ayush's name to be changed.

Bijoy, on the other hand, was repairing a VCR when his son came in and told him that he was wasting his time on these garbages. His son takes his key from the table and notices an old VCR tape with the words 'Bijoy weds Asha' written on it. After that, he apologises to his father and assures him that he will convert the VCR to a CD. While Sonakshi enters Ayush's room and informs him that she has told Ishwari not to change Ayush's name to Dev. Sonakshi and Ayush begin to dance and enjoy themselves, and Suhana and Dev join too.

Elena arrives at her home, and her secret admirer lurks behind a curtain, making Elena feel uneasy. He escaped from the room, by the time Elena was busy removing her earrings. At home, Suhana and Ayush video call Ayush's Dada and Dadi, who become emotional when they see Ayush on a video call. Ishwari becomes worried about her relationship with Ayush after witnessing this.

