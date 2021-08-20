Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 19 August 2021. Written Update: Students bully Ayush in school

In today's episode, the teacher greets Ayush in the classroom and asks him to sit on the bench. She requests Ayush to present himself in front of the class and the other classmates begin to make fun of Ayush. When the teacher questions about his father, Ayush responds that he is not alive. On the other hand, Dev was anxious at his workplace when Vicky handed him a file to review. Vicky looks at all of the coffee cups and wonders whether Dev is okay.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was in the same scenario at work and accuses Dev of it. In lunch, Ayush attempts to be with Suhana and Golu, but they flee before he can meet them. Other classmates make fun of Ayush. Ishwari offers Suhana and Ayush milk at night. Suhana asks Ayush to join her in her game. Ayush questions why she did not spend more time with him at school. Suhana tells him that they're always together at the house and that she wants him to find new mates. Sonakshi, on the other hand, vows to teach Ayush Bengali.

When Ayush visits Dev to discuss bullying at school, he spots Dev sleeping outside his room. Ayush questions if he is the cause of their split, to which Dev responds that the difficulties amongst elders are major and will need time to settle. The next morning, Dev was looking for a document while Sonakshi was speaking with a client. Dev calls Sonakshi's number, but she hangs up, which Jatin observes and asks her to leave a message to Dev after her work, but Sonakshi does not, meanwhile, Dev feels disappointed. On the other hand, in class, the teacher assigns a task to the children and divides them into two groups. Students make fun of Ayush's grammar. Classmates bully Ayush, and he becomes frustrated.