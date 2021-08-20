Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 20 August 2021, Written Update: Natasha advises Sonakshi to approach a therapist

In today's episode, in the school, Ayush's teacher criticizes him for not completing his homework and punishes him by not allowing him to accompany the class to the cafeteria. Perhaps, one of the students remains with Ayush, he tells him that the other students are only teasing him because he is new and assures the new lad that soon, everyone will forget about this.

Meanwhile, Ishwari enters the kitchen and asks Sonakshi if she can talk to her. Ishwari assures Sonakshi that she spoke to Dev and informed him that if he wishes, she can live in the farmhouse outside the house.

Suhana meets Ayush after school and suggests that he should stand for himself against all the bullies, or, he can tell Dev and Sonakshi about it. Ayush explains that if he complains, the boys will be punished. On the other hand, Sonakshi calls Dev using her phone late at night, but he does not answer. She then tries to call him from Ishwari's phone and Dev immediately picks the call. Sonakshi questions Dev about how long it'll take him to arrive home. Dev pretends to be at work and says that he'll get a bit late. But, Dev was at the party, where Natasha approaches him and questions why he did not bring Sonakshi along. Dev lies to Natasha, claiming that Sonakshi wasn't keeping well.

The next day, while wearing a saree, Sonakshi, by mistake, pokes herself with a safety pin, seeing her, Dev rushes to help her. Sonakshi gets emotional by seeing Dev's efforts. Meanwhile, Natasha reaches Sonakshi's house and asks her to talk somewhere private. She asks Sonakshi about how things are going between her and Dev. Natasha later suggests her to consult a relationship counselor.