Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 6 August 2021, Written Update: Dev takes Ayush back to his home

In today's episode, Ayush informs Mrs.Verma that he is heading to the canteen because he is hungry, but Mr.Verma was busy and couldn't hear him because she was busy with the medications. When Sonakshi arrives at the hospital to meet Mr.Verma, she spots Ayush in the canteen and asks him to sit with her. Sonakshi informs him that everyone at home is missing him and that Suhana has prepared a special sandwich. Ayush smiles as he eats his favorite fast food. Meanwhile, Ayush's father and mother were worried about him and have arranged an announcement in the hospital for him. Ayush rushes towards the ICU. When Sonakshi walks into the ward, Mr.Verma becomes worried and urges her to leave.

When Sonakshi comes back, Ishwari was worried about Ayush, she even taunted Sonakshi and called her an irresponsible mother. On the other hand, Ayush tells Mr.Verma that he was happy with Dev and Sonakshi. Dev then arrives and takes Ayush home. Dev begins crying in the car, and Ayush hands him a tissue and says how he couldn't see that he was going through a difficult time.

Dev tells Ayush that if he stays with him, he will keep his Dada and Dadi happy and safe.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was preparing lunch for Ayush at home, and Suhana was overjoyed that Ayush was returning. When Dev and Ayush arrive, Ishwari kisses Ayush, and she gets teary-eyed.

