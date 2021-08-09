Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, 9 August 2021, Written Update: Elena's secret admirer breaks into her house

In today's episode, Binoy questions Dev about Ayush's escape from the house. Binoy also warns Dev not to fight with Sonakshi in front of Suhana and Ayush. While Suhana and Ayush were talking in their bedroom, Suhana asked Ayush whether he left the house because of her, to which Ayush replied that he is not foolish to leave the house because of her. Suhana later apologized to Ayush for her inappropriate behaviour. Dev, on the other hand, tells Mama Ji that he feels like a father figure to Ayush. However, Mama Ji informs Dev that Ayush is not just his child, but also Sonakshi's.

Dev begs Sonakshi to support him in resolving things between them and Ayush. Elena and Vicky, on the other hand, were cutting the cake when a message appeared on Elena's phone; Vicky swiftly snatched the phone and read the text. Vicky furiously blocks him after receiving a text from Elena's hidden admirer.

Sonakshi hears strange noises late at night and rushes over to check on Ayush. She breathes a sigh of relief as she notices Ayush and Suhana sleeping soundly. Ayush awakens and questions as to what happened. Sonakshi informs him that she heard some noise and became concerned for him. Ayush compliments her for taking such wonderful care of his grandparents while they were in the hospital. Sonakshi tears up as she hugs him.

Elena's admirer waits and observes Elena as she leaves the house with her husband. When he sees Vicky kissing Elena, he becomes furious. He broke into their home with stolen keys, crawled through Elena's belongings. The next morning, Sonakshi expresses her emotions to Dev. She begins to cry because they have reached a point where their child wishes to run from the house. Meanwhile, Ishwari makes and serves lunch to Dev. She prepares the same plate for Ayush, but Dev warns her that Ayush is similar to him, but also similar to Sonakshi. Dev encourages her to give Ayush what he desires, just as she does with Suhana.

