Kudumbavilakku, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Sreekumar warns Sharanya

As the episode starts, Advocate Joseph Kuruvila tells Vedhika and Naveen that they will have to pull off an act to make their case stronger. Saraswathi calls Sharanya and informs her about the family’s decision to throw a birthday party for Sumithra. Saraswathi tells her they will have to somehow stop it from happening. As Sharanya talks to Saraswathi, Sreekumar walks in. He learns that they are hatching some evil plan against Sumithra and he snatches the phone from Sharanya.

Saraswathi unknowingly tells Sreekumar that they will have to spoil Sumithra’s birthday party somehow and Sreekumar tells her she won’t be able to block Sumithra’s birthday party no matter what they do.

Saraswathi is embarrassed as she learns that it was Sreekumar on the other end. Sreekumar confronts Sharanya for her interest in helping Vedhika. He advises her to stay away from Vedhika, warns her that she won’t have a place in his house if she doesn’t listen to him.

Advocate Kuruvila asks Naveen to be a witness to their act. Naveen is scared as to what will happen but he is forced to accept Vedhika’s request. On the way back, Naveen expresses his concerns over their plans and Vedhika asks him to show faith in Advocate Kuruvila.

Ananya informs Anirudh about Sumithra’s birthday party. Just as she begins to discuss giving a surprise gift to Sumithra, Anirudh is summoned by Indraja. Indraja requests Anirudh to come with her on Sunday and Anirudh tells her he can’t be there as he has to attend his mother’s birthday party.

As the episode ends, Vedhika and Naveen arrive at Sumithra house and Vedhika asks Mallika if Sumithra is home. As Mallika questions her arrival, Sidharth watches Vedhika along with Naveen from his house.

