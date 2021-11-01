Kudumbavilakku, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Vedhika plots against Sanjana

As the episode starts, Indraja asks Anirudh to wait, while she visits the MD. Anirudh notices that Indraja has left her phone with him. He decides to delete the pics as Indraja has been toying him around with the help of it. Indraja returns to get her phone and finds Anirudh trying to unlock her phone. Anirudh stutters as Indraja catches him. Indraja makes it clear to him she won’t be deleting the pics as they are important to her.

Sidharth’s boss decides to go forward with Sanjana’s resume and informs RK about it. Pratheesh and Sanjana rush to Sidharth’s house to know what happened. Sidharth informs them about Sanjana’s job interview and tells Sanjana that he too will be there in the interview board. Sanjana and Pratheesh return home to find out Sumithra is standing at veranda waiting for their return. Sumithra is eager to know about what happened to Sidharth and Sanjana and Pratheesh decides to drag it out for a while.

Sumithra is upset and they hesitate to tell her what happened. She is relieved when she learns that Sidharth just called them to inform them about Sanjana’s job interview. Pratheesh asks his mother why she didn’t go and check on him if she was so worried about him.

Vedhika is unsettled by the news of Sanjana getting a job at Sidharth office. She calls Sidharth’s boss and talks ill about Sanjana. During their conversation, he has doubts if it is Vedhika. As he asks her to reveal her identity, Vedhika cuts the call. After the call, she is confronted by Vasumathi, who asks her why she is keen on destroying someone else’s career. As the episode ends, Vedhika tells her mother it is her job and she won’t let Sanjana take it.

