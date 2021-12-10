Kudumbavilakku, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Anirudh lashes out at Indraja

As the episode starts, Vedhika approaches Sidharth to take her to hospital to remove her stitches, so that he won’t go with Sanjana to the office. Sidharth knows why Vedhika is doing it and asks her if she met Sanjana downstairs and Vedhika lies about not seeing her. Later she tries to send Sanjana away but her plans don’t work out as Sidharth takes Sanjana with him and informs Vedhika he cannot come with her as he can’t be late for the office.

Sumithra expresses her concerns towards Sidharth for having to accept Vedhika back to his life. Rohit tells her there is no need for her to have sympathy towards Sidharth. Rohit asks Sumithra if he should attend her birthday celebrations as it might raise unnecessary questions. Sumithra tells he doesn’t have to worry about it and he can attend it if he wants. In his mind, Rohit is saddened as Sumithra doesn’t ask him attend her birthday party.

Shivadas conveys his warm birthday wishes to Sumithra as she is about to head to the temple. Indraja calls Anirudh and asks him to come over, so that they could go on the trip. Anirudh asks her to take a taxi instead and Indraja starts blackmailing him. Anirudh lashes out at her and Indraja vows to embarrass him in front of his family. Vedhika is annoyed on seeing that Sidharth has bought a gift for Sumithra and she asks him not to attend the party that she isn’t invited to. Sidharth informs her that he will attend the party as his children have invited him.

As the episode ends, Pratheesh, Sanjana and Sheetal are busy decorating the house for the birthday party. Saraswathi is annoyed at the arrangements made for Sumithra and she tells them Sumithra won’t show up as she is known for skipping birthday functions. Pratheesh tells her they shall take the party to wherever Sumithra is.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

