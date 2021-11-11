Kudumbavilakku, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Vedhika seeks Sharanya’s help

As the episode starts, Nirav and Sampath are seen having lunch with Vasumathi. Nirav is frightened at the arrival of Vedhika. She asks him who taught him to be scared of his mother. Nirav keeps telling his father that they should get going. Sampath asks Nirav to calm down and have lunch. Vedhika asks her mother who told her to invite them to the house. Vedhika asks Sampath if he isn’t ashamed of coming to her house uninvited.

Sampath tells her he came as his son wanted to see his grandmother and he will be coming again. Sampath asks Vedhika where she was all these years and reminds her that it was him who took care of her mother while she was away. Sampath bids farewell to Sankaran and Vasumathi as they leave and Nirav is in a hurry to leave. Vasumathi confronts Vedhika for insulting Sampath. Vedhika is angered as Vasumathi vouches for Sampath and Vasumathi tells how he was the one who took care of her while she wasn’t. Vasumathi tells Vedhika that she won’t be staying in her house for long.

Vedhika calls Sharanya and asks for her help to find a place for her to stay. She informs her how she has been fed up with Sampath's visits to her house and her mother’s attitude towards her. Just as she ends, the call Sreekumar confronts Sharanya for visiting Vasudev, regarding Vedhika’s issue. Sharanya tells him she was just trying to fulfill her responsibility. Later, Sharanya requests Sreekumar to allow Vedhika to stay at their home for rent. Sreekumar informs her that will never happen and asks her if she is hoping to spoil their married life as well. Towards the end of the episode, Sanjana is about to leave for her interview and she takes blessings from her Shivadas and Sumithra. Pratheesh asks her to take blessing from Saraswathi as well. Saraswathi lashes out at Sanjana for not taking her blessing on her own.

