Kudumbavilakku, 14 September 2021, Written Update: Ramini demands more money from Vedhika

Sumithra arrives at Preetha’s house and as she meets Ramini, she asks why Preetha didn’t come to work. Ramini rudely tells her that she isn’t interested in working with her anymore. By this time, Preetha comes out and informs Sumithra that she won’t be coming back to work. Ramini goes on to add that they know what kind of work is being carried out at her workplace and Preetha won’t be coming for it.

Rohit calls Sumithra and informs her that he couldn’t reach Ramakrishnan and he tells her that Ramakrishnan isn’t at his home either. Sumithra asks Rohit if he could meet her in person. Vedhika gets a call from Ramini and she tells her how Sumithra came to her house and she told her what she was asked to. Ramini then demands more money from Vedhika and she reminds her how their deal went. Ramini tells Vedhika that they are risking Preetha’s future and pride so they will have to do as they say or they will not cooperate.

Siddharth is about to leave for his work when Sumithra asks him if he could give her the cheque that he offered her some while ago. Siddharth tells her he doesn’t have it anymore and he can’t give her the money. Vedhika then calls Naveen and asks him if he has fifty thousand to lend her and Naveen tells her that he isn’t having a penny, but he tells her that he shall talk to a moneylender at his office.

As Sumithra informs Rohit about Preetha and Ramani’s changed attitude, Rohit doubts if Ramakrishnan is the one who must have turned them against her. Sumithra wonders how they can confirm it without evidence. As the episode ends, Rohit tells Sumithra they will have to be careful.

